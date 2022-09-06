Saltdogs power past Explorers into playoffs

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Entering Labor day it was a do or die situation for the Sioux City Explorers. A win put the X’s in the playoffs, while a loss ended their season on the outside looking in.

The game went downhill quickly for the Explorers as Lincoln put up 4 runs in the first inning. The Saltdogs would add another run in the second, 2 in the fifth, and three in the 8th for a total of 10 runs on the day.

Sioux City had plenty of opportunities but were not able to capitalize due to misfortune, Miguel Sierra went down looking to end a threat in the 3rd. And then later in the game a line drive with a runner in scoring position was speared by Lincoln first basemen, Jason Rogers.

The X’s would put a run on the board when Dylan Kelly grounded out to second base in the 9th inning, but that would be all she wrote.

“You know this will be fuel for me and my coaching staff, you look back 14 we didn’t make the playoffs then 15 look what we did,” said Explorers manager Steve Montgomery. “We didn’t make the playoffs in 17 and in 18 look what we did. So, this will definitely be used as fuel.”

The Explorers wrap up their season with a 49-51 record.

