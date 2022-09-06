Police: Airsoft gun fired at North Middle kids, causing lockout

UPDATE

A recorded message from the Sioux City Community School District, to parents, said the individuals involved in the incident are in police custody. The lockout for elementary schools has been lifted.

Investigators say, just before school dismissed, Tuesday afternoon, some students at North Middle School were walking back from the track at North High School.

Police say they were approaching Buckwalter Drive, which runs in between the two schools, a car drove by and discharge an Airsoft gun at the kids. The kids that were struck by Airsoft bb’s reported very minor injuries.

The Sioux City Police Department has been working closely with Sioux City Community Schools to thoroughly investigate this incident and address any security concerns. As of 4 p.m., police say they have identified two juveniles involved int he incident and they have been detained by officers.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District has placed all elementary schools on a lockout until dismissal Tuesday.

Shortly before dismissal at North Middle School this afternoon, there was an incident involving a sixth grade PE class. As the class was walking outside, a car drove by and shot what officials believe was an airsoft gun in the direction of the class.

A couple of students were hit but do not have any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Out of an abundance of caution, the District is placing all elementary schools on a lockout. This means no visitors will be allowed in the buildings, and students and staff will be kept inside the buildings until dismissal time.

The District is working with the Sioux City Police Department to identify the individuals involved in this incident.

The police department will also be providing increased security at the elementary buildings until students are dismissed.

