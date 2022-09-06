Skateboarder dies after accident on S. Lewis Blvd in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police say a skateboarder hit by a vehicle on a Sioux City road last week has died.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the accident happened at about 4:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of S. Lewis Blvd.

The investigation suggests the teen was riding a skateboard in the middle of the northbound road when they were struck. Police say the driver could not avoid an accident due to how dark it was at the time.

Police say on Friday, Sept. 2, the doctors attending the teenager declared him “brain dead.” He remained on life support so his organs could be donated.

Police have updated their accident reports to reflect the child has died. No other additional information is being released at this time.

Since the victim was a minor, police are not releasing their name.

