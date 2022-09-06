SportsFource Rewind Week 2

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kickoff the rewind with Zach Lutmer, he’s rolling right he’s rolling left now he fires deep to Reece Vander Zee and Vander Zee takes it in for the score.

Into Sioux City Teagan Kasel Slings to Sione Fifita on the seam route for the score as the Bulldogs scare off the Crusaders 28-0.

Out to Winnebago, Indians give to Antrell Harlan and watch Harlan rumble past the defense shedding tacklers waltzing into the end zone.

Back to Sgt. Bluff, Warriors go for the end zone but Josh Elbert jumps the route and picks it off allowing the Lions to shut out SBL 42-0.

Over to Remsen where Cael Ortmann connects with Ryan Willman who walks the tight rope on the sidelines in for the score as the Hawks blow out River Valley 60-6.

Next we have West Lyons Trevor Cieselski passing the tip drill picking off the pass and making the house call for the pick six. Crosstown Showdown East and North, Cole Ritchie fires and finds Kelynn Jacobson downfield East gets the highlight and the win.

Back to Inwood where Cieselski shows he can do it on both sides of the ball slinging to Camden Kruse in the endzone as the Wildcats trounce ELC 43-13.

Into Sioux Center where Dylan Wiggins rolls out right, lets it fly on the run and hits Carter Bultman who makes the leaping grab as the Falcons roll past the Warriors.

Cap off rewind with Richard Stewart leaping up and hey look what he’s got, what a catch South Sioux Gets the highlight but Sioux City West gets the win,

and that’s your SportsFource rewind.

