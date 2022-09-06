Warmer, but nice afternoon today

By Jacob Howard
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon, Siouxland! Currently, we are sitting in the upper 70s and low 80s across the region with wind from the east southeast at about 5 to 10 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. We are also seeing mostly sunny to sunny skies across the region. We are seeing some clouds off towards our eastern counties.

We will quickly start to warm up today with a wide range of highs forecasted today across the region. Over in eastern Siouxland, we will see highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s; central Siouxland will see highs topping off in the low 90s; and western Siouxland will see the warmest highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s! We will all see sunny skies and a wind from the south-southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, all parts of Siouxland will see lows in the 60s with the wind from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour and clear skies.

The next two days will be warmer, with the warmest and hottest being this Thursday, when we could see highs in the mid to upper 90s with feel-like temperatures into the upper 90s and even triple digits across the region.

We do have a cold front moving through the region this Friday and Saturday that will bring us a chance of rain.

I’ll have more details coming up on News 4 at Noon.

