Traffic on I-29 southbound returns to normal after crash

An Iowa DOT camera shows a crash on I-29 southbound Wednesday morning.
An Iowa DOT camera shows a crash on I-29 southbound Wednesday morning.(Iowa 511)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa 511 cameras show traffic back to normal on I-29 southbound near the Anderson Dance Pavilion.

Traffic was backed up for around an hour after an accident involving two vehicles.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An Iowa 511 traffic camera on I-29 southbound near the Anderson Dance Pavilion has multiple lanes of traffic backed up.

As seen in the video, two vehicles are involved in the accident and have moved all southbound traffic to drive on the shoulder.

The Sioux City Police Department and Sioux City Fire Rescue are on the scene. Avoid the area if at all possible.

