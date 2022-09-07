Another warm afternoon in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! Currently, we are seeing sunny skies and some hazy on the horizon. That hazy is smoke from the wildfires out west. We are also seeing temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s across the region.

Today we will see our highs climb into the 80s and 90s. The further west you go, the warmer and hotter you will get, with highs in the 90s. The further east you go, the “cooler” you get with highs in the 80s. Another wide range of highs throughout the region today. Most of Siouxland will see sunny to mostly sunny skies with a wind from the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We also have a Fire Weather Watch in effect for Holt County in Nebraska. This goes from 11 am Thursday till Thursday 8pm. This Fire Weather Watch could move more eastward later this week. We will keep you updated if we see the Fire Weather Watch move eastward.

Tonight, we will have overnight highs reaching into the 60s with some upper 50s possible with our wind staying out of the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly clear skies.

Thursday will be our warmest day of the week where we will see highs into the mid 90s with heat index values climbing into the upper 90s and even 100s. It will be a very warm, sunny, and breezy day with wind from the south-southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect tomorrow from 11 am until 8 pm tomorrow as well.

This weekend we are going to see rain and a cool down.

I’ll have all the latest in my full forecast on News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.