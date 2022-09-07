Biden to channel Kennedy in his push for a cancer ‘moonshot’

President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard Montgomery High School, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Rockville, Md.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden next week will highlight his plans for drastically reducing cancer deaths and boosting treatments for the disease in what he has called “this generation’s moonshot,” the White House announced Wednesday.

Biden’s speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Monday will come on the 60th anniversary of his predecessor’s speech outlining his vision for putting the first man on the moon. The White House said Biden will outline what his administration is doing to “end cancer as we know it.”

The issue is personal for Biden, whose son Beau Biden died in 2015 of brain cancer. Biden launched the cancer moonshot the following year when serving as President Barack Obama’s vice president.

In February, Biden, a Democrat, set more ambitious goals for the project, including cutting the rate of cancer deaths in half in the coming 25 years and improving treatments and quality of life for those with cancer and their caregivers.

___

Follow AP’s coverage related to cancer at https://apnews.com/hub/cancer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Community School District elementary schools on lockout until dismissal
Police: Airsoft-style gun fired at North Middle kids, two suspects in custody
The accident happened early in the morning on S. Lewis Blvd in Sioux City.
Skateboarder dies after accident on S. Lewis Blvd in Sioux City
Timothy Steinbeck was arrested last week in Royal, Iowa.
Man arrested in Royal, IA after hours-long standoff
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Judge: Musk can use Twitter whistleblower but not delay case
Residents wearing face masks wait in line to get their routine COVID-19 throat swabs at a...
WHO: COVID cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are heading back to the...
Bidens to welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
LIVE: Obama White House portrait unveiled
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks