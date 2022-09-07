Former Plymouth County deputy seeks conviction reversal for stealing drugs

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A former Plymouth County deputy has filed a petition for post-conviction relief following his sentencing in a string of burglaries.

Aaron Leusink, is seeking reversal of his convictions, expungement of the convictions, and request for a new trial. Leusink has cited ineffective assistance of counsel and noted unprofessional errors would have resulted in the proceedings ending differently.

Leusink was sentenced to 40 years in prison in June. It was on April 12 when he pleaded guilty to 11 counts of stealing prescription drugs from the sheriff’s office, pharmacies and private residences within the county.

