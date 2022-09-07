Former Plymouth County deputy seeks conviction reversal for stealing drugs

Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, was convicted for stealing prescription drugs...
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, was convicted for stealing prescription drugs throughout Plymouth County.(KTIV)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A former Plymouth County deputy has filed a petition for post-conviction relief following his sentencing in a string of burglaries.

Aaron Leusink, is seeking reversal of his convictions, expungement of the convictions, and request for a new trial. Leusink has cited ineffective assistance of counsel and noted unprofessional errors would have resulted in the proceedings ending differently.

Leusink was sentenced to 40 years in prison in June. It was on April 12 when he pleaded guilty to 11 counts of stealing prescription drugs from the sheriff’s office, pharmacies and private residences within the county.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Community School District elementary schools on lockout until dismissal
Police: Airsoft-style gun fired at North Middle kids, two suspects in custody
The accident happened early in the morning on S. Lewis Blvd in Sioux City.
Skateboarder dies after accident on S. Lewis Blvd in Sioux City
Timothy Steinbeck was arrested last week in Royal, Iowa.
Man arrested in Royal, IA after hours-long standoff
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

South Dakota DSS, Dept. of Health raising awareness for “Avoid Opioid” campaign
Dog Walk Forecast: Hank
Dog Walk Forecast: Hank
Healthbeat 4: Prioritizing health during harvest season
The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) and the state Department of Health teamed...
South Dakota raising awareness for new "Avoid Opioid" campaign