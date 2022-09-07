Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it last spring.

Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Court of Claims said the law violates the Michigan Constitution.

It was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger.

Separately, the Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether to place a proposed amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would add abortion rights to the Michigan Constitution.

