Nebraska working to expand broadband across the state

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a plan Wednesday morning to expand access to reliable high-speed internet.

Ricketts was joined by members of “Connect Nebraska,” a group tasked with optimizing state and federal funds to expand broadband.

The plan allows for $260 million to expand broadband. Multiple programs are in the planning stages to provide high-speed internet to households and educate users.

“In February 2021, we had about 80,000 households at that time that did not have access to 25/3, I’m going to use that term,” Ricketts announced. “It means 25 MB download, 3 MB upload. And 150,000 households did not have 100/20.”

The state is launching a new website on Sept. 12. Starting Monday, go to broadband.nebraska.gov to access resources to learn more about broadband access.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Community School District elementary schools on lockout until dismissal
Police: Airsoft-style gun fired at North Middle kids, two suspects in custody
The accident happened early in the morning on S. Lewis Blvd in Sioux City.
Skateboarder dies after accident on S. Lewis Blvd in Sioux City
One person dies after two-vehicle accident on Highway 20
Timothy Steinbeck was arrested last week in Royal, Iowa.
Man arrested in Royal, IA after hours-long standoff
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves two dogs trapped in pool

Latest News

Banks say they will never call you and ask for personal information about your account.
Norfolk police warn on scammers posing as law enforcement
On Wednesday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts discussed his $260 million plan to bring broadband...
Nebraska working to expand broadband across the state
The new Lucky 77 building is right across the street from the old one on Main St. in Walthill.
New Lucky 77 building hoping to increase traffic & business in Walthill, NE
One person dies after two-vehicle accident on Highway 20