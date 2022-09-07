Nebraska working to expand broadband across the state

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a plan Wednesday morning to expand access to reliable high-speed internet.

Ricketts was joined by members of “Connect Nebraska,” a group tasked with optimizing state and federal funds to expand broadband.

The plan allows for $260 million to expand broadband. Multiple programs are in the planning stages to provide high-speed internet to households and educate users.

“In February 2021, we had about 80,000 households at that time that did not have access to 25/3, I’m going to use that term,” Ricketts announced. “It means 25 MB download, 3 MB upload. And 150,000 households did not have 100/20.”

The state is launching a new website on Sept. 12. Starting Monday, go to broadband.nebraska.gov to access resources to learn more about broadband access.

