New Lucky 77 building hoping to increase traffic & business in Walthill, NE

WALTHILL, Neb. (KTIV) - Walthill is a small Nebraska village located on the Omaha Native American Reservation. Although the quiet village doesn’t sit on a major highway, it does have one key attraction: the Lucky 77 Casino. After 17 years in their pervious building, they’re now preparing to move into a brand new facility as part of a village-wide revitalization project.

The Lucky 77 Casino is a big part of the community of Walthill. It provides jobs for locals and brings traffic and business to the fairly remote Native American Village.

Although it’s been open for just over 17 years, the building it’s housed in is much older than that. The building’s history goes back decades, being used for a number of other functions before being converted into the casino in August 2005.

For Lucky 77 staff, moving out has been a long time coming.

“The old building, it’s really old,” said Lonnie Grant, the Casino General Manager at Lucky 77. “This casino has been years in the making and we’re just proud to be here to finish the project, finish that dream that everybody had.”

In early June 2022, Lucky 77 began the moving process when they broke ground for a brand new $1.6 million casino building right across the street from the original location. Casino staff and Omaha Tribe leaders are optimistic about the impact the new building will have on the local community and economy.

“For the community itself, it’s gonna create jobs,” said Mike Grant, Tribal Planner for the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska. “It’s gonna create something that’s gonna be bringing visitors into the village of Walthill. We don’t have any major highways coming through Walthill so the fact that there’s something there that’s gonna draw people off the highway is gonna be beneficial for the village. Not only for Lucky 77 and the Tribe but also for a lot of our tribal members and our community members who have small businesses in Walthill.”

Additionally, the new Lucky 77 building is a testament to the casino’s success. It was entirely funded by profits made at the original casino building.

“Over the last 17 years since we have opened this facility, you know, there’s been many many managers, general managers, team members that have had a dream,” said Brad Appleton, CEO of the Blackbird Bend Corporation. “They wanted to see a new facility and stuff, and through hard work and dedication, we were able to come to this point in time where this new facility, $1.6 million projected cost, final cost, is all self-funded. So we’re very proud of that and very excited to get this new facility open.”

Tribe leaders and casino staff hope the new location will play a big role in setting up future generations for success and prosperity.

The new casino building cones as part of a revitalization project throughout the village of Walthill. The community has been working to restore various old buildings to help increase local business and traffic.

The new lucky 77 building is expected to open near the end of December, right off Main St.

