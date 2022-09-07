Norfolk police warn on scammers posing as law enforcement

Banks say they will never call you and ask for personal information about your account.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A scam has been identified by law enforcement officers in Norfolk, Nebraska and are advising its citizens to be on heightened alert.

According to the Norfolk Police Division, they have received multiple calls from the community’s citizens. The scammers are stating they have a warrant for their arrest or are going to have a warrant issued for their arrest if they do not pay money.

When the scammers call, the real Norfolk Police Division phone number appears on caller ID. The callers are also impersonating real Norfolk police officers using their real names. The scammers have also been known to send a text with different business names, or a barcode to be scanned, where the victim needs to send the money.

The Norfolk Police Division is reminding the public that they will never call and ask anybody to send money for a warrant.

