Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a shooting at a home.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An investigation into the deaths of an elementary school teacher and her children in South Carolina has revealed that they died in a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death of the children, 11-year-old Eric and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, is homicide. Their mother, Laura Moberly, died by suicide.

Officials confirmed to WMBF that the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 42-year-old teacher and her two children were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle last week.

Records from family court show a legal order of separation was filed by Moberly’s husband, William, on June 13.

The latest filings were dated Aug. 30, the same date on which a temporary hearing was scheduled.

Officers were called to the home the day after the scheduled hearing, where they found the three of them dead.

Moberley taught at Carolina Forest Elementary School, which is also where Emily attended.

According to the funeral home, services are planned for Thursday for Moberley and her two children.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Community School District elementary schools on lockout until dismissal
Police: Airsoft-style gun fired at North Middle kids, two suspects in custody
The accident happened early in the morning on S. Lewis Blvd in Sioux City.
Skateboarder dies after accident on S. Lewis Blvd in Sioux City
One person dies after two-vehicle accident on Highway 20
Timothy Steinbeck was arrested last week in Royal, Iowa.
Man arrested in Royal, IA after hours-long standoff
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves two dogs trapped in pool

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
2nd stabbings suspect in custody, Canadian police say
Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.
Police: 70-year-old crossing guard dies days after being hit by SUV
Pipeline company appeals court ruling
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020.
South Dakota congressman wants TikTok off of government issued phones
In a photo provided by Summit Carbon Solutions, an illustration of a carbon capture pipeline is...
Carbon pipeline company appeals ruling that made their affected landowner list public