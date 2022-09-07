One more warm and humid day before changes arrive

Future Track
Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While there are no surprises in the forecast over the next 24 hours, conditions will be changing starting on Friday.

In the meantime, tonight will stay clear and warm with lows in the low 60s.

Thursday will be a hot and windy day with highs in the low 90s as the wind picks up gusting to 30 miles per hour with a few late day clouds.

More clouds will be arriving Thursday night before we turn mostly cloudy during the day on Friday with a slight chance of a few showers as highs only top out in the mid 70s.

The chances of rain, and even some thunderstorms, will get better Friday night and rain chances are looking pretty good during the day on Saturday with high cool highs only in the low to mid 60s for most of us.

That system should be moving out of the region by Saturday night leaving us with partly cloudy skies Sunday with a high near 70.

Will any warmth be returning next week?

I’ll take a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

