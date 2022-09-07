One person dies after two-vehicle accident on Highway 20

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A two-vehicle accident Tuesday resulted in one person dying and several others being injured.

According to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:15 p.m. first responders were sent to the area of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue, located between Moville and Correctionville.

Investigators say one vehicle entered Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and was struck by a westbound vehicle on Highway 20.

The sheriff’s office says the two occupants of the southbound vehicle were trapped and had to be extracted. The passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken to a Sioux City hospital by helicopter. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead after being taken to a Sioux City hospital.

The occupants of the westbound vehicle sustained minor injuries and transported themselves to a hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

