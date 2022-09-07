One person dies after two-vehicle accident on Highway 20

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A two-vehicle accident Tuesday resulted in one person dying and several others being injured.

According to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:15 p.m. first responders were sent to the area of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue, located between Moville and Correctionville.

Investigators say one vehicle entered Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and was struck by a westbound vehicle on Highway 20.

The sheriff’s office says the two occupants of the southbound vehicle were trapped and had to be extracted. The passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken to a Sioux City hospital by helicopter. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead after being taken to a Sioux City hospital.

The occupants of the westbound vehicle sustained minor injuries and transported themselves to a hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Community School District elementary schools on lockout until dismissal
Police: Airsoft-style gun fired at North Middle kids, two suspects in custody
The accident happened early in the morning on S. Lewis Blvd in Sioux City.
Skateboarder dies after accident on S. Lewis Blvd in Sioux City
Timothy Steinbeck was arrested last week in Royal, Iowa.
Man arrested in Royal, IA after hours-long standoff
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

An Iowa DOT camera shows a crash on I-29 southbound Wednesday morning.
Traffic on I-29 southbound returns to normal after crash
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, was convicted for stealing prescription drugs...
Former Plymouth County deputy seeks conviction reversal for stealing drugs
South Dakota DSS, Dept. of Health raising awareness for “Avoid Opioid” campaign
Dog Walk Forecast: Hank
Dog Walk Forecast: Hank