SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Starting Wednesday, one lane and one ramp of Gordon Drive will be closed for repairs.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says issues with the condition of the “bridge pier” will require the closure of the eastbound, outside lane of the Gordon Drive Viaduct.

Parts of Gordon Drive in Sioux City closed for street repairs starting Wednesday (Iowa Department of Transportation)

It will also lead to the closure of the eastbound to southbound ramp on Gordon Drive.

The closures, and an associated detour will stay in place until the bridge repair project can be finished. There is no timetable for the project’s completion.

