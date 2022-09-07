Police: 70-year-old crossing guard dies days after being hit by SUV

Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.
Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.(tillsonburg via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (Gray News) - A 70-year-old crossing guard in Arizona died this week after she was hit by an SUV while on duty.

The Yuma Police Department reports Maria Cecilia Chavez was working as a school crossing guard near the intersection of 24th Street and 8th Avenue on Sept. 1 when a Toyota RAV4 struck her.

Chavez was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a 60-year-old woman was driving the Toyota and hit Chavez while making a left turn.

Police said alcohol or speed didn’t appear to be factors in the crash.

Yuma police said the 70-year-old crossing guard was wearing a reflective vest. No children were injured.

The incident remains under investigation, and police urged anyone with further information to contact the department at 928-783-4421.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Community School District elementary schools on lockout until dismissal
Police: Airsoft-style gun fired at North Middle kids, two suspects in custody
The accident happened early in the morning on S. Lewis Blvd in Sioux City.
Skateboarder dies after accident on S. Lewis Blvd in Sioux City
One person dies after two-vehicle accident on Highway 20
Timothy Steinbeck was arrested last week in Royal, Iowa.
Man arrested in Royal, IA after hours-long standoff
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves two dogs trapped in pool

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
2nd stabbings suspect in custody, Canadian police say
Pipeline company appeals court ruling
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020.
South Dakota congressman wants TikTok off of government issued phones
In a photo provided by Summit Carbon Solutions, an illustration of a carbon capture pipeline is...
Carbon pipeline company appeals ruling that made their affected landowner list public