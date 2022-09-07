Scary moments: Dog helps save owner in backyard bear attack, police say

Authorities in Oregon say a bear attacked a woman and her dog while they were in their backyard.
Authorities in Oregon say a bear attacked a woman and her dog while they were in their backyard.(Miller_Eszter from Pixabay via canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials say a bear has been killed after it attacked a woman and her dog in southern Oregon over the weekend.

KPTV reports the incident happened on Sept. 4, when the animal attacked the woman and her dog while the two were in their backyard in west Medford.

The Medford Police Department estimated the bear weighed between 150 and 200 pounds.

Authorities said the woman and her dog suffered injuries in the attack. The woman’s left arm and leg were injured, but she is expected to survive after her dog helped scare the bear away.

Police initially said they couldn’t find the bear, but it was eventually spotted on Tuesday by a neighbor in a nearby yard.

On Wednesday, Medford police said officers shot and killed the animal, as it’s their policy that any bear which is a threat to human life must be killed and not relocated.

Authorities said they collected evidence from the attack and matched it with the bear.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Community School District elementary schools on lockout until dismissal
Police: Airsoft-style gun fired at North Middle kids, two suspects in custody
The accident happened early in the morning on S. Lewis Blvd in Sioux City.
Skateboarder dies after accident on S. Lewis Blvd in Sioux City
Timothy Steinbeck was arrested last week in Royal, Iowa.
Man arrested in Royal, IA after hours-long standoff
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Payday loan scams
Payday loan scams victimize most financially vulnerable
Payday loan scams victimize most financially vulnerable
Las Vegas police serve search warrant in connection with stabbing death of reporter
Vegas police search county official’s home in connection with stabbing death of reporter
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino,...
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation