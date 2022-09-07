Secretary Pate encourages Iowans to check voter registration ahead of November general election

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans to check their voter registration is up to date to vote at their current residence.

September is National Voter Registration Month, and with the November 8 general election approaching, this is an ideal time for eligible Iowans to register for the first time or update their registration to ensure their information is current, Pate said in a media release.

Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day. 2022 marks the 20th year since the National Association of Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month.

“The best way to make your voice heard is by registering to vote and participating in elections. It gives you power,” Secretary Pate said. “I urge all eligible but unregistered Iowans to take just three minutes this month and register to vote. If you’re already registered, make sure the information we have on file is up to date.”

To register to vote eligible Iowans can do so online, through the mail, at many government agency offices, and at the polls before your cast a ballot, Pate said. Ensuring you are registered at your current residence allows for a much quicker check-in process on election day.

According to pate, approximately 90% of eligible Iowans are registered to vote, and Iowa is consistently one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation.

To register to vote in Iowa, you must be at least 17 years old. The deadline to pre-register before November’s general election is Oct. 24.

To check your voter registration status, register to vote or update your information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second person dies after accident on Highway 20
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, was convicted for stealing prescription drugs...
Former Plymouth County deputy seeks conviction reversal for stealing drugs
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Tyrone Hughley, 37, was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility of parole after 60 years.
Man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2 of them

Latest News

Sheldon, IA man dies in tractor vs semi collision
One person dies in Cuming County, NE crash
Casey’s guests can enjoy its handmade breakfast pizza with a twist: Busch Light beer cheese sauce
Casey’s celebrates 21 years with a specialty pizza
A male was found at a residence with a gunshot wound north of Wisner by the Wayne County...
Nebraska State Patrol investigates shooting in Wayne County
Dog Walk Forecast: Oly
Dog Walk Forecast: Oly