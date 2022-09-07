South Dakota congressman wants TikTok off of government issued phones

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-SD, wants to do two things: Ban TikTok from U.S. government devices and make it illegal for TikTok to send the data of U.S. citizens to China.

In our interview, Rep. Johnson said the data TikTok collects is being sent back to China for use by the Chinese government. Johnson worries that data could be used to manipulate Americans by creating “deep fakes.”

“Deep fakes” are realistic-looking videos created by using video and audio data gathered from other sources.

“You know, when people think about TikTok, so often they think about cute dance videos, or animals, pets, teenagers doing amusing things. The reality is we are giving China this unbelievably large database of what we look like and how we sound,” said Johnson.

TikTok has denied any data from U.S. citizens is being sent to China. In congressional testimony, a company executive said its U.S. operations are separate from its corporate parent, which is based in China. But Johnson is skeptical.

“With TikTok, we don’t just have everyday normal privacy concerns. We also have the concern with an adversarial government, taking that information and using it against us not as a privacy problem, but as a national security problem,” said Rep. Johnson.

The type of data TikTok collects includes messages you send, the audio and video of any TikToks you create and location data. Put differently: If you have a TikTok account, the app can track where you are, who you are, and your communications inside the app.

In the app’s privacy policy it says you can ask TikTok for the types of data its collected and ask them to delete it. But, the policy doesn’t say if those requests are always granted, and you might not be able to use the app if you don’t agree to provide the data.

