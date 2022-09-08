Casey’s celebrates 21 years with a specialty pizza

Casey’s guests can enjoy its handmade breakfast pizza with a twist: Busch Light beer cheese sauce
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Casey’s is celebrating its 21st birthday, adding a special ingredient to its fan-favorite breakfast pizza.

For a limited time only, you can enjoy the perfect tailgate taste with the delicious ultimate beer cheese breakfast pizza. It consists of Busch Light beer cheese sauce spread on the dough and Casey’s specialty toppings, including bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

