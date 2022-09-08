Corps of Engineers gives a water levels update

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today, a webinar was held by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Management Division.

The virtual meeting had a focus on conditions for Gavin’s Point Dam.

Many factors play into the release of water and the reservoir elevation.

Some of the factors are the precipitation in the coming months, and other hydrological factors.

“Gavin’s Point releases average 28,900 cfs in August, releases are currently 31,000 cfs. Releases will likely remain near that rate or slightly higher over the next several days as needed to meet the downstream targets,” said Mike Swenson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Typically the Corps likes to provide a flow support at a level of 500 cfs (cubic feet per second) above minimum service.

Releases from Gavin’s Point will be lowered around Nov. 18.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.