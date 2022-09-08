Iowa teen to be sentenced for killing abuser

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHL) - The sentencing of Pieper Lewis, the Des Moines teenager who killed the man she says raped and trafficked her, has brought attention to Iowa.

Advocates who work with survivors of sexual assault hope the judge chooses to let Lewis out of her handcuffs.

Lewis’ social workers testified about the now 17-year-old at her hearing. Outside the courtroom, her case struck a chord with the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

They believe her story will show Iowans that some minors are trafficked here, for labor and sexual purposes.

They see Lewis as a survivor still dealing with the trauma of her experiences, and believe a jail sentence will not help her heal from it.

“The best way that we can bring hope and healing to survivors is to give them back power and control over their lives, bodies, and choices. As long as she’s in custody, she doesn’t have that,” said KellyMarie Meek, Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

Lewis will learn her sentence during a hearing next week.

