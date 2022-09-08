Iowa teen to be sentenced for killing abuser

Pieper Lewis will receive her sentence next week.
Pieper Lewis will receive her sentence next week.(WHL)
By NBC News
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHL) - The sentencing of Pieper Lewis, the Des Moines teenager who killed the man she says raped and trafficked her, has brought attention to Iowa.

Advocates who work with survivors of sexual assault hope the judge chooses to let Lewis out of her handcuffs.

Lewis’ social workers testified about the now 17-year-old at her hearing. Outside the courtroom, her case struck a chord with the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

They believe her story will show Iowans that some minors are trafficked here, for labor and sexual purposes.

They see Lewis as a survivor still dealing with the trauma of her experiences, and believe a jail sentence will not help her heal from it.

“The best way that we can bring hope and healing to survivors is to give them back power and control over their lives, bodies, and choices. As long as she’s in custody, she doesn’t have that,” said KellyMarie Meek, Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

Lewis will learn her sentence during a hearing next week.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second person dies after accident on Highway 20
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
This map shows where a fatal semi vs tractor crash occurred in Osceola County, Iowa.
Sheldon, IA man dies in tractor vs semi collision
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, was convicted for stealing prescription drugs...
Former Plymouth County deputy seeks conviction reversal for stealing drugs

Latest News

Lakes Area News: Officials tackling another invasive plant at Iowa Great Lakes
Report: Power restored to some residents at Spencer, IA mobile home park
Missouri River update heading into the fall
This map shows where a fatal semi vs tractor crash occurred in Osceola County, Iowa.
Sheldon, IA man dies in tractor vs semi collision
In a screenshot of a surveillance video, a woman (right), is seen with what appears to be a...
Sioux City apartment complex owner feels police aren’t doing enough after incident with firearm