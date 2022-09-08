Lakes Area News: Officials tackling another invasive plant at Iowa Great Lakes

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials are prepared to take on another invasive aquatic plant that is threatening the Iowa Great Lakes.

Eurasian watermilfoil puts out dense mats of vegetation that can literally choke off lakes, making them very difficult if not impossible to navigate. The highly invasive plant was discovered in East Lake Okoboji, Upper and Lower Gar and Lake Minnewashta in July.

Terry Wilts of the East Okoboji Lakes Improvement Corporation told the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors this week it has already become prolific in some areas, including near a boat ramp at Upper Gar where an emergency chemical treatment was applied last week

”The optics of the Okoboji lake system having a boat ramp closed over Labor Day didn’t look great and so an emergency treatment was performed there,” said Wilts.

Wilts says they plan to expand the treatment to other infested areas at a total cost of some $335,000. The supervisors Tuesday voted in favor of the county contributing $85,000 toward the cost, with the remainder coming from lake restoration funds from the state, marine fuel tax revenue, the East Okoboji Beach Improvement Corporation and the Okoboji Protective Association.

Bill Van Orsdel of the Iowa Great Lakes Association told the supervisors Eurasian watermilfoil, if left unchecked, will pose a direct threat to the area’s economy. He compares it to a high water emergency.

