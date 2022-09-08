Lincoln County Deputies respond to box truck on fire on I-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Deputies responded to reports of a box truck on fire on I-29 Wednesday morning.

According to their Facebook post, Lincoln County Sheriffs say the driver reported an electrical failure and saw smoke coming from the engine before pulling over near the Hudson/Centerville exit. Strong winds spread the fire to a nearby ditch.

The Department Of Transportation brought a tractor and mower to help create a fire stop, and fire crews from Beresford Fire, Centerville Fire, and the SD Highway Patrol Troopers assisted on the scene.

