A major cooldown on the way along with a rain chance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After this latest stretch of warm weather, some big changes are finally arriving in the forecast.

Tonight will stay pretty quiet with more clouds moving in and lows still warm in the low 60s.

Very early Friday morning, a cold front will cause a north wind to take over and we’ll start to feel the effect very quickly.

Expect a mostly cloudy Friday with a few isolated showers possible with highs only in the low 70s with a north wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Chances of rain will increase Friday night, especially in southern Siouxland where some thunderstorms will likely start developing with lows getting cooler in the mid 50s.

Saturday will bring us a chance of showers, especially early in the day, with highs well below average in the upper 60s.

That system will then be moving to the east meaning we’ll go back to partly cloudy skies by Sunday with highs very comfortable in the low 70s.

We start to heat back up some next week.

