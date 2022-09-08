Morningside and Dordt pick up sweeps

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Winning is always fun but, winning in a way that you roll past your opponents, nothing tops that. Morningside hosted Briar Cliff in a crosstown throw down. Set one was a back and forth battle with the Mustangs on top 25-21. The Morningside rolled past Briar Cliff in sets two and three winning 25-15 and 25-18.

Dordt took on Dakota Wesleyan in Sioux Center, and the Defenders were in a battle in the first two sets sneaking past the Tigers in the first set winning 25-22, and then again in the second set 25-19. Before dominating Dakota Wesleyan in the final set 25-15.

