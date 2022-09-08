Mustangs battle Grand View to draw

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Entering Wednesday sitting at 1-3 the Morningside Mustangs were looking to turn their season around from it’s slow start. The Mustangs have shown they can hang with anyone defeating the 12th ranked team Bellevue in their lone win of the season.

Morningside would prove that to be correct once again taking 24th ranked Grand View down to the final seconds and ending the game in a draw at 3-3.

Jona Fischer, Robin Thamala, and Jakob Fronmueller all put goals in for the Mustangs. While Mckray Tuma and Ademir Zalihic scored for the Vikings.

