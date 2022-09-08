Nebraska State Patrol investigates shooting in Wayne County

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred in the evening hours of Wednesday, Sept. 7, in rural Wayne County.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the incident around 7:15 p.m. at a residence north of Wisner. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.

The Sheriff’s Office has requested NSP lead the investigation. The investigation remains ongoing. The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

