One person dies in Cuming County, NE crash

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Matt Breen
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUMING COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - One person has died in an accident that happened Wednesday morning in Cuming County, Nebraska.

It happened shortly before 11:00am on 22 Road about 3 miles south of Highway 32. That’s an area southeast of West Point.

Investigators say a vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, entered a creek bed and burned.

The driver, who has not been identified, was ejected, and died at the scene.

