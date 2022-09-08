One person dies in Cuming County, NE crash

CUMING COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - One person has died in an accident that happened Wednesday morning in Cuming County, Nebraska.

It happened shortly before 11:00am on 22 Road about 3 miles south of Highway 32. That’s an area southeast of West Point.

Investigators say a vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, entered a creek bed and burned.

The driver, who has not been identified, was ejected, and died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.