Police say they are looking for a man that impersonated a Sioux City officer

Justin Dahlheimer
Justin Dahlheimer(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are searching for a man they say impersonated a Sioux City officer earlier this week.

The Sioux City Police Department says they are looking for Justin Dahlheimer. They allege on Sept. 6 at about 8:30 p.m. Dahlheimer approached a man at Dale Street Park and identified himself as a police officer. Dahlheimer allegedly had on black clothing, a tactical vest and a fake badge. He allegedly placed handcuffs on the victim for a brief amount of time.

Police say Dahlheimer is not a part of the department and is facing charges of impersonating an officer and false imprisonment.

Anyone with information on Dahlheimer’s location is asked to call (712) 279-6960. P

