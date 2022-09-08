Police say they are looking for a man that impersonated a Sioux City officer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are searching for a man they say impersonated a Sioux City officer earlier this week.

The Sioux City Police Department says they are looking for Justin Dahlheimer. They allege on Sept. 6 at about 8:30 p.m. Dahlheimer approached a man at Dale Street Park and identified himself as a police officer. Dahlheimer allegedly had on black clothing, a tactical vest and a fake badge. He allegedly placed handcuffs on the victim for a brief amount of time.

Police say Dahlheimer is not a part of the department and is facing charges of impersonating an officer and false imprisonment.

Anyone with information on Dahlheimer’s location is asked to call (712) 279-6960. P

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.