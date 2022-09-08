Red flag warnings for parts of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Thursday, Siouxland. We are already seeing the hot temperatures out in Siouxland. Currently we are temperatures in the 80s and 70s across the region. Also, seeing some gusty winds out of the south at 15 to 20 miles per hour and gust up to 30 miles per hour.

Today is going to be a hot and windy day across Siouxland. We will quickly warm up into the upper 80s, 90s, and even triple digits as highs today. The further west you go the hotter it will be and the further east you go the “cooler” you will stay. It will be mostly sunny with wind from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gust up to 30 miles per hour.

Because of the dry and windy conditions in Siouxland today, we have Red Flag Warnings in effect from 11am to 9pm today. These warnings are for our counties west if I-29 in South Dakota and Nebraska.

Tonight, the overnight lows will be in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies as a cold front from our north approaches us, bringing in some clouds. The wind tonight will still be from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

Friday will be our best chance at some showers and rain. Starting Friday morning, we will see showers impact us across the Siouxland region. On Friday afternoon, we will see a chance of some stronger storms. The best chance to see some thunderstorms will be overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

