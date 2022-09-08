Report: Power restored to some residents at Spencer, IA mobile home park

By KUOO Radio
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some residents of a Spencer, Iowa mobile home park have had their power restored.

According to KUOO Radio, the Spencer City Manager, Dan Gifford, gave an update on the situation at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Gifford told attendees that as of last Friday, power was restored to six units at Spencer Trailer Court. It is not known at this time if and when power will be restored to other units.

“As of last Friday, power had been restored to six units and all six of those had been inspected due to substandard housing inspections. Some of them have a little bit of work to do but they’re all making progress,” said Gifford.

Power to the trailer park had been shut off in early July of this year after city officials cited code violations.

