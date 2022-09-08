Sheldon, IA man dies in tractor vs semi collision

By KUOO Radio
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ASHTON, Iowa (KUOO) - One man has died after a crash Wednesday night involving a semi and tractor.

According to KUOO Radio, the accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 60 near 250th Street, which is south of Ashton.

The Iowa State Patrol says 22-year-old Tyler Fisk, of Holcombe, Wisconsin, was driving a semi with an oversize load northbound on Highway 60. That semi reportedly collided with the rear of a farm tractor also traveling northbound on the highway.

Troopers say the tractor was being driven by 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon, Iowa. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Fisk was not injured in the crash.

