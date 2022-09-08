Sioux City apartment complex owner feels police aren’t doing enough after incident with firearm

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -If you live in an apartment, who is responsible for keeping you safe?

That’s a debate at one Sioux City apartment complex, the same place where police have declined to arrest two people brandishing weapons in a common hallway.

KTIV investigated a complaint from the owner of the Luma Heights apartments. And spoke with a Sioux City Police Department spokesperson, who said property owners often have more power over tenants than the police.

Surveillance video taken earlier this month from Luma Apartments shows a woman with what appears to be a loaded handgun and approaching a tenant’s door. The apartment complex’s owner says police refused to arrest the woman.

“We cannot police 24/7 who walks through the doors and who doesn’t, unfortunately, and the people that are coming in sometimes they’re coming off the street and not being invited there and others are doing illegal things,” said Ashley Luma, one of the owners of the complex.

But police say the apartment complex owners also have some responsibility in keeping residents safe, and that the residents could hold the apartment complex liable through civil actions. In terms of the woman with a gun in the surveillance video, a police spokesperson says the elements of a crime weren’t met.

“But in addition to that, there was no victim of a crime, there’s no threat made other than she was seen on video, possibly having a gun. Now, we’ve circulated her image throughout the department, and we’re working on identifying her to try to get to the bottom of it. But now in Iowa also it’s not illegal necessarily to possess a gun,” said Sgt. Jeremy McClure.

That’s little comfort to Luma, who says other residents of the complex fear for their safety. In the below photo provided by Luma, a man is seen with a gun, also in the common area of the complex earlier this month.

This photo provided by the owner of Luma Apartments shows a man who appears to be holding a firearm. (Ashley Luma)

Police say they will try to mend the relationship with the apartments’ owners, and they urge management to take internal action against tenants if needed.

