University of South Dakota opens its new Health and Sciences Building

Vermillion, SD (KTIV) - The new School of Health Science building at the University of South Dakota is officially open.

Work on the new facility began in April 2021.

The 45,000 square foot building is connected to the Andrew E. Lee Memorial Medicine and Science building.

School leaders say the consolidation of all healthcare programs will create a true, team-based experience.

Support from the state, the Board of Regents, and many others made it possible.

“Students are seeking the experience that will be most like what they will experience after they graduate, so that they come to work confident ready to start day one, and these sorts of modern facilities help us do that, of course I’m biased I would say that this is second to no one,” said Sheila Gestring, president of USD.

University leaders say the new building is the only one of its kind in South Dakota, leading the way in teaching and clinical health care in the state.

