University of South Dakota opens its new Health and Sciences Building

USD officially opens their new Health and Sciences building
USD officially opens their new Health and Sciences building(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vermillion, SD (KTIV) - The new School of Health Science building at the University of South Dakota is officially open.

Work on the new facility began in April 2021.

The 45,000 square foot building is connected to the Andrew E. Lee Memorial Medicine and Science building.

School leaders say the consolidation of all healthcare programs will create a true, team-based experience.

Support from the state, the Board of Regents, and many others made it possible.

“Students are seeking the experience that will be most like what they will experience after they graduate, so that they come to work confident ready to start day one, and these sorts of modern facilities help us do that, of course I’m biased I would say that this is second to no one,” said Sheila Gestring, president of USD.

University leaders say the new building is the only one of its kind in South Dakota, leading the way in teaching and clinical health care in the state.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second person dies after accident on Highway 20
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Sheldon, IA man dies in tractor vs semi collision
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, was convicted for stealing prescription drugs...
Former Plymouth County deputy seeks conviction reversal for stealing drugs

Latest News

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' held a webinar talking about water levels in the Missouri River
Corps of Engineers gives a water levels update
Fire on I-29
Lincoln County Deputies respond to box truck on fire on I-29
Sheldon, IA man dies in tractor vs semi collision
One person dies in Cuming County, NE crash