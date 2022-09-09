Chances of rain into early Saturday as cooler weather takes over

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A powerful cold front has completely changed how it feels out there and it has even given portions of Siouxland some rain.

Rain chances will continue into Friday night with southern and eastern Siouxland likely seeing the heaviest of rain where some thunderstorms will form as lows head into the mid 50s.

Saturday will give us a chance of showers, especially during the morning.

Once we get into the afternoon hours, we’ll see some clearing taking place with highs staying below average around 70.

With the clearer skies, overnight lows start to dip down there quite a bit with lows by Sunday morning heading down to the mid 40s.

Sunday is looking like a gorgeous day with highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies.

While overnight lows will stay quite cool into early next week, daytime highs will start creeping back into the 80s.

What’s the rest of our 10-day forecast looking like?

