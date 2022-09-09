Emerson-Hubbard School District has issued a lockdown

School Lockdown (gfx)
School Lockdown (gfx)(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT
EMERSON, Neb. (KTIV) - A lockdown of the Emerson-Hubbard School District has been issued for the remainder of the school day upon the request of local law enforcement.

According to Superintendent Dale Martin, the school went on lockdown shortly after 1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9. The lockdown is a precautionary measure because a suspicious person with a gun was seen in the area around Emerson, not necessarily by the schools.

All outside doors at the school are locked and classes remain in session.

