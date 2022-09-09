Ethics board releases documents in Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint

PIERRE, S.D. - Newly released documents show Gov. Kristi Noem sought to dismiss an ethics claim filed against her before it was discussed publicly at a Government Accountability Board hearing.

The board released more than 20 different documents Friday relating to a nepotism complaint against Noem filed by former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. That complaint was triggered by an Associated Press report suggesting Noem used her influence to help her daughter, Kassidy Peters, obtain a real estate appraiser license in July of 2020.

Last month, the Government Accountability Board, or GAB, found that there was sufficient evidence showing Noem engaged in misconduct, and that “appropriate action” should be taken. However, the board did not define what that action might be.

A separate complaint alleging the governor misused the state airplane was advanced to the Attorney General’s office.

The new documents shed light on a number of actions taken by Noem’s office ahead of and during last fall’s Government Operations and Audit Committee (GOAC) meetings and this summer’s GAB hearings. Some of the key findings are laid out below.

Ravnsborg’s Complaint

Ravnsborg filed his complaint against Noem on September 28, 2021, the same day that the story from the Associated Press broke on the matter. Ravnsborg alleges that Noem’s conducted a number of laws under SDCL 3-24. Specifically, he argued Noem committed the following: malfeasance; violations relating to conflicts of interest; misappropriations of public funds; and use of public money not authorized by law. GAB ultimately determined there was only enough evidence of malfeasance and violations of conflicts of interest.

Request for dismissal

In April, Noem’s lawyer sent a letter asking for the complaint against Noem to be dismissed, citing Ravnsborg’s involvement as a primary reason. The request for dismissal called the complaint a “political attack” on Noem before an election.

Though they’re both Republicans, Ravnsborg and Noem have a combative political history. Noem vocally pushed for Ravnsborg’s removal following a crash where he struck and killed a pedestrian near Highmore in September of 2020. Ravnsborg was later impeached by the legislature and removed from office. While Ravnsborg had not been impeached at the time of the April letter, Noem’s lawyers argued at the time he lacked “standing to file the complaint in his official capacity.”

The governor’s lawyers also argued that even if the hearing goes forward, some of the records should be redacted.

