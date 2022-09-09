One injured in rollover east of Harrisburg, SD

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KTIV) - A driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a rollover accident in the morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 8, east of Harrisburg.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:30 a.m. one mile east of Harrisburg on 273rd Street. The investigation has shown the driver was distracted causing her to lose control, entering the north ditch before rolling into a cornfield.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

