Rain chances are high today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! Currently, we are sitting in the 60s and low 70s across the region with our wind from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour and some spots already seeing wind out of the north northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour. For the most part, we are partly cloudy, but showers are already showing up in western Siouxland.

For today, our highs will be all over the place, ranging from the low 60s all the way to the low 80s as the cold front moves through Siouxland. Expect showers to start throughout the morning, and the highest chance of showers will be near the noon hour into tonight. Nothing severe today, but we could see a strong thunderstorm in localized spots. As for wind, we will see wind out of the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, the cold front moves through, dropping our lows into the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and showers throughout Siouxland. The wind will still be out of the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. It looks like the showers will start to move out in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The rest of the weekend we will see much cooler temperatures and sunny conditions with a nice cool wind from the north.

