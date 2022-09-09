Sioux City man charged for shooting reported on Pierce Street

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department has arrested a man and charged him for a “shots fired” report back in late August.

Police say 44-year-old Rico Willis, of Sioux City, has been charged with going armed with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

The charges come from a shooting reported on Aug. 29 in the 1000 block of Pierce Street in Sioux City. The incident began when Willis allegedly followed a man he knew back to his apartment. Willis reportedly confronted the man, pointed a handgun at him and pulled the trigger. But police say the gun did not fire. Willis allegedly reloaded the gun and then struck the man with it. Police say when Willis struck the man, the gun discharged.

No injuries or property damage has been reported from this incident.

Police initially investigated this shooting as a possible “road rage” incident. But as the investigation went on, police learned that this was a dispute over a “love interest” between the two men.

Willis was arrested on Sept. 9 at his residence. After searching his house, police say they located the firearm used in the incident as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Willis is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.