Truck fire on I-29 in South Dakota starts grass fire

Strong winds caused the fire to spread to the nearby ditch.
Strong winds caused the fire to spread to the nearby ditch.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON/CENTERVILLE, S.D. (KTIV) - A box truck fire along I-29 in South Dakota resulted in a grass fire near the Hudson/Centerville exit.

The driver of the truck reported an electrical failure while driving and smoke coming from the engine compartment prior to pulling over.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, strong winds caused the truck fire to spread to a nearby ditch.

Fire crews from Beresford Fire and Centerville Fire, as well as South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota DOT. The South Dakota DOT brought out a tractor and mower to help create a fire stop.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second person dies after accident on Highway 20
This map shows where a fatal semi vs tractor crash occurred in Osceola County, Iowa.
Sheldon, IA man dies in tractor vs semi collision
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
Deputies arrived to find 65-year-old Gerald Ruskamp suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
Wayne County, NE shooting victim identified
In a screenshot of a surveillance video, a woman (right), is seen with what appears to be a...
Sioux City apartment complex owner feels police aren’t doing enough after incident with firearm

Latest News

The vehicle ended up in a cornfield after the driver became distracted and lost control of the...
One injured in rollover east of Harrisburg, SD
Rain chances are high today
Rain chances are high today
The Wolverines bounced back from their loss vs. Bishop Heelan to secure the victory over the...
SC West vs. South Sioux VB
The Black Raiders moved on to 3-0 after a dominant victory over 2-1 Le Mars.
SC East vs. Le Mars