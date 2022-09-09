Truck fire on I-29 in South Dakota starts grass fire

HUDSON/CENTERVILLE, S.D. (KTIV) - A box truck fire along I-29 in South Dakota resulted in a grass fire near the Hudson/Centerville exit.

The driver of the truck reported an electrical failure while driving and smoke coming from the engine compartment prior to pulling over.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, strong winds caused the truck fire to spread to a nearby ditch.

Fire crews from Beresford Fire and Centerville Fire, as well as South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota DOT. The South Dakota DOT brought out a tractor and mower to help create a fire stop.

