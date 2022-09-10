Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg

Harrisburg, South Dakota
Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg(Dakota News Now)
By Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg.

It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office declined to provide any additional details at this time but added that a briefing is expected to take place at Liberty Elementary Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Emerson-Hubbard Elementary School
Sheriff: Report of person with rifle resulted in multiple school lockdowns in northeast Nebraska
In a screenshot of a surveillance video, a woman (right), is seen with what appears to be a...
Sioux City apartment complex owner feels police aren’t doing enough after incident with firearm
Larry Lunnin is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.
Dad charged with murder in crash that killed improperly restrained 3-year-old
Justin Dahlheimer
Police arrest a man that impersonated a Sioux City officer

Latest News

Railroad worker strike could cause more shipping delays
Railroad worker strike could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day, according to railroads
SportsFource Week 3 Part 3
SportsFource Extra Week 3 Part 2
SportsFource Week 3 Part 1