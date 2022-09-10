Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg.

It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office declined to provide any additional details at this time but added that a briefing is expected to take place at Liberty Elementary Saturday.

