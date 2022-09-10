Mental Health Walk and Fair held in South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There are many ways to address the mental health crisis facing countless people in our communities.

Today in South Sioux City, those who have made it their mission to help are walking their way a better future for families in need.

In recent months the conversation surrounding mental health has been focused on the new 988 hotline.

Heartland Counseling in South Sioux City plays an important role in getting help to those who call the new hotline.

The walk today is just one way to support all the services Heartland offers to those who struggle with mental health.

“We have vendors to be able to do games with individuals, with families. We have glare jars, face painting, and it’s all just to really support the cause in Siouxland to get stigma out of mental health within our own community,” said Sarah Shanahan, the walk coordinator.

Funds raised at events throughout the year are used for a number of mental health awareness campaigns.

Uninsured and underinsured individuals who need help benefit from these funds.

There is also free education provided to the community about mental health, substance use, and general self care.

“Although this is a friend-raiser, not a fund raiser event because it is free to the community, we do have sponsors that are supporting the event, and anything that is donated above and beyond the cost of the event goes back into those programs and services so that we can provide that,” said Jennifer Hart, of Heartland Counseling Services.

The walk today is just one of many events hosted by Heartland Counseling with a focus of removing the stigma from mental health.

Heartland Counseling service providers remind people that mental health does not discriminate.

If you or a loved one need help call 988, an easy to remember number that provides direct access to compassionate care and support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress.

