Mental Health Walk and Fair held in South Sioux City

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There are many ways to address the mental health crisis facing countless people in our communities.

Today in South Sioux City, those who have made it their mission to help are walking their way a better future for families in need.

In recent months the conversation surrounding mental health has been focused on the new 988 hotline.

Heartland Counseling in South Sioux City plays an important role in getting help to those who call the new hotline.

The walk today is just one way to support all the services Heartland offers to those who struggle with mental health.

“We have vendors to be able to do games with individuals, with families. We have glare jars, face painting, and it’s all just to really support the cause in Siouxland to get stigma out of mental health within our own community,” said Sarah Shanahan, the walk coordinator.

Funds raised at events throughout the year are used for a number of mental health awareness campaigns.

Uninsured and underinsured individuals who need help benefit from these funds.

There is also free education provided to the community about mental health, substance use, and general self care.

“Although this is a friend-raiser, not a fund raiser event because it is free to the community, we do have sponsors that are supporting the event, and anything that is donated above and beyond the cost of the event goes back into those programs and services so that we can provide that,” said Jennifer Hart, of Heartland Counseling Services.

The walk today is just one of many events hosted by Heartland Counseling with a focus of removing the stigma from mental health.

Heartland Counseling service providers remind people that mental health does not discriminate.

If you or a loved one need help call 988, an easy to remember number that provides direct access to compassionate care and support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Emerson-Hubbard Elementary School
Sheriff: Report of person with rifle resulted in multiple school lockdowns in northeast Nebraska
In a screenshot of a surveillance video, a woman (right), is seen with what appears to be a...
Sioux City apartment complex owner feels police aren’t doing enough after incident with firearm
Larry Lunnin is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.
Dad charged with murder in crash that killed improperly restrained 3-year-old
Justin Dahlheimer
Police arrest a man that impersonated a Sioux City officer

Latest News

Fall Flea Market held in Sioux City
Heartland Counseling Services hosts mental health walk
Sioux City business under new ownership keeps previous owners tradition going
New ownership at Sweet Repeats keeps fall tradition going
Railroad worker strike could cause more shipping delays
Railroad worker strike could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day, according to railroads