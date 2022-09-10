New ownership at Sweet Repeats keeps fall tradition going

Sioux City business under new ownership keeps previous owners tradition going
Sioux City business under new ownership keeps previous owners tradition going(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fall is in the air and Sweet Repeats hosted their annual open air Flea Market.

However, this year the Flea Market was hosted by someone different.

Today was also the grand opening of Sweet Repeats under new ownership.

The outdoor market today featured vendors with clothing, décor, jewelry, and much more.

The new owner is excited to carry on the traditions of the previous owners.

“So the previous owners have this, always have the fall vendor event so I want to carry that on and then I just decided to join it with our grand opening,” said Mindy Weston, Sweet Repeats new owner.

Mindy said she’s always wanted to own her own business and now she gets to do it while carrying on the legacy of the previous owners.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Emerson-Hubbard Elementary School
Sheriff: Report of person with rifle resulted in multiple school lockdowns in northeast Nebraska
In a screenshot of a surveillance video, a woman (right), is seen with what appears to be a...
Sioux City apartment complex owner feels police aren’t doing enough after incident with firearm
Larry Lunnin is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.
Dad charged with murder in crash that killed improperly restrained 3-year-old
Justin Dahlheimer
Police arrest a man that impersonated a Sioux City officer

Latest News

Heartland Counseling Services hosts mental health walk and fair
Mental Health Walk and Fair held in South Sioux City
Railroad worker strike could cause more shipping delays
Railroad worker strike could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day, according to railroads
Fatal early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
SportsFource Week 3 Part 3