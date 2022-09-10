New ownership at Sweet Repeats keeps fall tradition going

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fall is in the air and Sweet Repeats hosted their annual open air Flea Market.

However, this year the Flea Market was hosted by someone different.

Today was also the grand opening of Sweet Repeats under new ownership.

The outdoor market today featured vendors with clothing, décor, jewelry, and much more.

The new owner is excited to carry on the traditions of the previous owners.

“So the previous owners have this, always have the fall vendor event so I want to carry that on and then I just decided to join it with our grand opening,” said Mindy Weston, Sweet Repeats new owner.

Mindy said she’s always wanted to own her own business and now she gets to do it while carrying on the legacy of the previous owners.

