Railroad worker strike could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day, according to railroads

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) The major freight railroads say in a new report designed to put pressure on unions and Congress that a strike would cost the economy more than $2 billion a day and disrupt deliveries of all kinds of goods and passenger traffic nationwide if it happens after a key deadline passes next Friday without a contract agreement.

Five of the 12 unions involved have announced tentative five-year agreements with 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses, but several key unions are holding out in the hope that the railroads will also address some of their concerns about working conditions.

A coalition of 31 agriculture groups sent a letter to Congress Thursday urging lawmakers to be prepared to intervene to block a strike if necessary.

