Scattered showers move through Siouxland to kick off the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday has brought many Siouxlanders cooler temperatures, a mix of sun and clouds, and even some light rain showers making their way across the region. Highs this afternoon stayed cool near 70 degrees with a light northern breeze between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, will be a great night to crack open your windows for some fresh air. Overnight lows are expected to get into the mid 40s tonight under mostly clear skies. A northern wind will continue to move through Siouxland between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Sunday we will welcome more sunshine. Highs by tomorrow afternoon are expected to get into the 70s with a northwestern breeze between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Seasonal conditions look to follow us into the work week, with temperatures sticking in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s with a few more rain chances returning later in the week.

For a complete look at our 10 day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at 6 and 10 this evening.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.