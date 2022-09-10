Sports Fource Extra Week Three

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is week three of Sports Fource Extra, and week three is just enough time where teams start getting tested to see how well they hold up.

We have battles between undefeated teams, and great matchups from all around Siouxland as always.

FINAL SCORES:

Randolph 6 Holy Family 26 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 14 Harlan 42 F

Hartington CC 35 Yutan 6 F

Yankton 41 Watertown 7 F

Stanton 37 Weeping Water 14 F

Homer 57 Omaha Christian Academy 20 F

Oakland-Craig 20 Malcom 22 F

Clarkson-Leigh 22 Bancroft-Rosalie 0 F

Vermillion 22 Milbank 16 F

Elkhorn Valley 28 Hartington-N’Castle 18 F

Dakota Valley 14 S.F. Christian 24 F

Gayville-Volin 0 Avon 28 F

South Sioux City 40 Omaha NW 20 F

Remsen St. Marys 73 Siouxland Christian 0 F

North Union 0 St. Ansgar 48 F

Viborg-Hurley 0 Bon Homme 20 F

Winnebago 60 St. Francis Indian 0 F

SC North 45 DM North 22 F

GT/RA 60 Northwood-Kensett 0 F

Ord 25 Battle Creek 7 F

EPPJ 38 Creighton 30 F

Neligh-Oakdale 36 Crofton 18 F

Ar-We-Va 38 Glidden-Ralston 28 F

Kingsley-Pierson 37 Harris-Lake Park 40 F

Alta-Aurelia 28 Hinton 40 F

Estherville-LC 0 Humboldt 17 F

Woodbury Central 40 IKM-Manning 0 F

Plainview 14 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 48 F

Gehlen Catholic 35 Lawton-Bronson 0 F

Norfolk Catholic 49 Logan View-SS 7 F

Westwood 6 Logan-Magnolia 14 F

Akron-Westfield 21 MMC/RU 20 F

River Valley 6 Newell-Fonda 48 F

Walthill 14 Niobrara-Verdigre 44 F

Osmond 46 O’Neill St. Mary’s 52 F

Manson-NW 0 Okoboji 32 F

Tekamah-Herman 20 Ponca 14 F

West Monona 0 Ridge View 35 F

DM Hoover 35 SC West 33 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 9 Sheldon 34 F

West Lyon 17 Sioux Center 0 F

Pocahontas Area 12 Sioux Central 6 F/OT

H-M-S 22 South O’Brien 6 F

Bishop Heelan 7 Spencer 31 F

MOC-FV 41 Storm Lake 0 F

BH/RV 20 Unity Christian 0 F

Pender 62 Wakefield 64 F

Boyd County 22 Wausa 42 F

Bishop Garrigan 12 West Bend-Mallard 30 F

O’Neill 35 West Holt 6 F

Central Lyon/GLR 44 West Sioux 6 F

Spirit Lake 35 Western Christian 20 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.